En su ordenanza se establecen hasta el próximo 31 de julio la "prohibición" de abandonar este tipo de objetos de protección en todo el territorio municipal y las mencionadas multas, salvo que el abandono constituya un delito.

Roma

EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Roma ha aprobado una ordenanza que establece multas de entre 25 y 500 euros a quienes arrojen en la vía pública las mascarillas o los guantes usados para evitar el contagio del coronavirus.

"En estos meses de emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus nuestros operadores ecologistas han denunciado en numerosas ocasiones la recogida de guantes y mascarillas usadas, arrojadas al suelo por personas maleducadas", lamentó la alcaldesa, Virginia Raggi.

Al igual que en España, en muchas de las calles de la capital y de Italia es frecuente ver tirados este tipo de dispositivos personales, algo que viene siento denunciado por organizaciones ambientalistas.

La alcaldesa apunta que las mascarillas y los guantes deben ser desechados en los contenedores. Y sostiene que su abandono en el espacio público, sobre todo en este periodo, "constituye no solo un potencial riesgo sanitario", porque podrían estar infectados, sino también un daño al medioambiente.

