Miles de parisinos han participado este domingo en una fiesta con una decena de pinchadiscos a orillas del canal de Saint Martin sin respetar la distancia social ni utilizar medidas de protección, lo que hace temer un rebrote del coronavirus.
Las concentraciones de cientos de jóvenes en diferentes puntos de París para celebrar conciertos callejeros con motivo de la Fiesta de la Música han suscitado duras críticas por el incumplimiento de las reglas de distanciamiento social y los gestos de protección.
El Gobierno había llamado a los franceses a celebrar este día, en el que las calles se suelen llenar de gente que bailan en conciertos a veces organizados y otras improvisados, pero recordó que las reuniones de más de 10 personas en un lugar público siguen prohibidas, así como las actuaciones espontáneas.
Esto no impidió que ese domingo proliferasen los espectáculos principalmente de DJ, que pincharon música de baile ante cientos de jóvenes que se apiñaron en varios parques y calles sobre todo del este de París.
Tanto los medios de comunicación como las redes sociales difundieron las imágenes entre duras críticas de los internautas, que además apuntaron el prácticamente nulo uso de las mascarillas entre los participantes.
Especialmente criticado fue el evento organizado por el colectivo "Apero électronique" en el parque Villemin, junto al Canal de Saint Martin, donde cientos de "ravers" se congregaron hasta que un chaparrón les obligó a parar la fiesta.
Además, la Fiesta de la Música este año estuvo marcada por el recuerdo al joven Steve Maïa Caniço, que en la edición del año pasado en Nantes (noroeste) murió ahogado tras caer al río en una operación policial para dispersar un concierto callejero de música tecno de madrugada.
Las cifras oficiales de este domingo revelan 284 nuevos contagios y 7 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas contabilizadas para sumar 160.377 positivos y 29.640 decesos en total.
Además hay 9.823 personas hospitalizadas, 14 menos que el sábado; 48 nuevos ingresos, 42 menos que el día anterior, y 715 pacientes en cuidados intensivos, los mismos que en el último boletín. Las altas suman ya 74.372 tras 60 de las últimas 24 horas.
