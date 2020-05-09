Francia prolonga hasta el 10 de julio el estado de emergencia sanitaria

parís
La Asamblea Nacional aprobó este sábado la prolongación del estado de emergencia sanitaria en Francia hasta el próximo 10 de julio, después de que senadores y diputados llegaran hoy a un acuerdo sobre los puntos más controvertidos del texto.
La Cámara alta, en manos de la oposición del partido de la derecha, dio previamente luz verde al proyecto de ley que permite prolongar el estado de emergencia otros dos meses, para hacer frente a la epidemia del coronavirus.
Después, fue finalmente refrendado de manera definitiva por la Asamblea Nacional, en manos del partido del presidente, Emmanuel Macron. En la Cámara baja, el texto fue aprobado por 252 votos a favor, incluyendo el partido del Gobierno, los conservadores y otros grupúsculos independientes, mientras que recibió 87 votos en contra, principalmente de socialistas y comunistas.
El Senado había mostrado previamente esta semana su desacuerdo general con disposiciones claves, principalmente la responsabilidad penal de cargos públicos y empresarios por los contagios que puedan llevarse a cabo durante la desescalada, lo que era visto por la oposición como una manera para el Gobierno de lavarse las manos.
Las comisiones que estudian el proyecto de ley en ambas cámaras acordaron este sábado modificar este punto, que ahora tiene en cuenta las circunstancias y herramientas con las que cuentan los ediles a la hora de implantar el desconfinamiento.
Otro de los asuntos esenciales, el recurso a tecnologías digitales de seguimiento de enfermos, que había sido también vetado por el Senado esta semana, cambia ahora y en lugar de una aplicación móvil se basará en ficheros médicos que podrán ser guardados solo durante tres meses.
El texto prevé igualmente la posibilidad de poner en cuarentena a los ciudadanos que llegan de otros países, pero según qué casos. Pese al entendimiento finalmente hallado, el presidente del Senado, el conservador Gérard Larcher, confirmó este sábado que recurrirá al Consejo Constitucional para garantizar que todas las medidas amparadas en el texto están "adaptadas a las circunstancias".
Ante la creciente inquietud en la oposición por las restricciones de libertades públicas que implica el proyecto de ley, también el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, ha declarado por su parte que acudirá al Consejo Constitucional para un control de la ley.
