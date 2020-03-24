madrid
La emergencia del coronavirus se extiende por el mundo, sumando 390.000 casos y más de 16.000 muertos en 185 países. Cada día más gobiernos implantan a su población la medida de aislamiento social, para poder parar la pandemia. Europa es el nuevo epicentro de la enfermedad, España suma 39.673 casos de coronavirus y 2.696 fallecidos e Italia ya supera las muertes en China acumulando más de 6.000. Mientras, en América Latina y Estados Unidos los nuevos contagios se multiplican cada día.
Ecuador, Brasil y Estados Unidos son los tres países más afectados por la pandemia del continente americano. Ecuador calcula que ya hay 14 personas fallecidas y cerca de 800 contagios por coronavirus, Brasil con 1.891 casos de infectados y 34 de muertos y Estados Unidos ya se ha colocado el tercer lugar de los países más afectados por el COVID-19 en el mundo, acumulando 46.168 casos y 582 muertes.
Pero todavía hay países como México, que no han tomado medidas preventidas ante esta crisis sanitaria. La OMS ha declarado a este país en la fase 2 de la pandemia, aunque el Gobierno aún habla de "etapa de transición".
Además la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha advertido que se está observando una "gran aceleración" en las infecciones por coronavirus en Estados Unidos y que el país podría convertirse en el nuevo epicentro de la crisis. La portavoz de la OMS, Margaret Harris, ha declarado que "ahora estamos viendo una gran aceleración de los casos en Estados Unidos, así que tiene ese potencial".
