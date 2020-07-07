Estás leyendo: La Justicia abre una investigación al Gobierno francés por su gestión de la pandemia

Covid-19 en Francia La Justicia abre una investigación al Gobierno francés por su gestión de la pandemia

El exprimer ministro Édouard Philippe y los titulares de Sanidad, Agnès Buzyn y Olivier Véran serán investigados por delito de abstenerse de luchar contra un siniestro.

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron (d) en una reunión con el ya exprimer ministro Edouard Philippe (i) en una reunión en el Palacio del Eliseo sobre la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / Archivo
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron (d) en una reunión con el ya exprimer ministro Edouard Philippe (i) en una reunión en el Palacio del Eliseo sobre la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / Archivo

EFE

La justicia francesa ha abierto una investigación contra tres de los miembros del Gobierno que se encargaron de gestionar la crisis del coronavirus: el primer ministro, Édouard Philippe —que ya ha dejado sus funciones—, y los sucesivos titulares de Sanidad, Agnès Buzyn y Olivier Véran.

El Tribunal de Justicia de la República, competente para causas que implican a miembros del Ejecutivo en el ejercicio de sus cargos, indicó este martes en un comunicado que la Fiscalía ha abierto la investigación por el delito de abstenerse de luchar contra un siniestro. Las penas por ese cargo pueden llegar a ser de dos años de prisión y 30.000 euros de multa.

El Tribunal de Justicia de la República había decidido la semana pasada aceptar nueve de las 53 denuncias examinadas contra ellos, mientras que descartó 34 por falta de interés de los denunciantes para seguir el procedimiento o por estar incompletas, y una decena fueron archivadas.

Las denuncias llegaron desde el inicio del confinamiento

Las denuncias las presentaron médicos, asociaciones y ciudadanos particulares desde el inicio del confinamiento a mediados de marzo.

Édouard Philippe dimitió el pasado viernes como primer ministro y fue sustituido por Jean Castex en el marco de la remodelación del Gobierno que ha llevado a cabo el presidente, Emmanuel Macron. Ahora ha asumido la alcaldía de la ciudad de Le Havre, tras ganar en la segunda vuelta de las elecciones municipales del pasado 28 de junio.

Agnès Buzyn había dejado el Ministerio de Sanidad a mediados de febrero para presentarse como candidata a alcaldesa de París, pero no fue elegida y es actualmente concejal en la oposición. Le sustituyó Olivier Véran, que sigue como ministro tras la remodelación del Gobierno anunciada este lunes y está al frente de la gestión de la crisis sanitaria.

