Un cura de EEUU sostiene que la pedofilia "no mata a nadie" pero el aborto sí

El párroco Richard Bucci, que ejerce en Rhode Island (Estados Unidos) publicó la semana pasada un listado en el que señalaba a 44 políticos que habían votado a favor de la Ley de Privacidad Reproductiva y les prohibía recibir comunión, ser padrino o leer textos en bodas y funerales.

El cura justificó su decisión en un panfleto que repartió en el que se amparaba "2.000 años de enseñanzas católicas". Además, en una entrevista en el medio local WAJR afirmó que "la pedofilia no ha matado a nadie y esto sí" y sostiene que hay más muertos por culpa del aborto que niños de lo que se ha abusado.

Por su parte, la representante demócrata por el estado de Rhode Island y principal impulsora de la ley para la protección a víctimas de abuso sexual infantil, Carol Hagan, ha aseverado que el reverendo "no entiende nada cuando dice que la pedofilia no mata a nadie": "Debería haber estado en la Cámara y haber escuchado los testimonios de las víctimas que ya no están entre nosotros", lamentó en una entrevista en la CBS.

Sobre la cuestión también se ha pronunciado uno de los políticos vetados en el panfleto de Bucci, Julie Casimiro, que ha incidido en la necesidad de que la iglesia católica se vea "a sí misma" y se pregunte por qué están cerrando iglesias y perdiendo fieles". "El Papa debería venir a Rhode Island", añadió. La diócesis del estado aún no se ha pronunciado sobre estos hechos.