Los terroristas de Estado Islámico han ejecutado a una de las personas que capturaron durante la cadena de atentados lanzada hace dos semanas sobre la provincia de Sueida, en el sur de Siria, nada más ser reconquistada por las tropas de Bashar al Assad, según han informado diversas fuentes este domingo.
El 25 de julio, la organización yihadista lanzó ataques coordinados en varios puntos de Sueida que se saldaron con más de 200 muertos, la mayoría civiles. Días después se supo que también habían secuestrado a un número indeterminado de personas.
El Observatorio Sirio para los Derechos Humanos, con sede en Londres pero con una amplia red de informantes sobre el terreno, ha informado de que uno de los rehenes, identificado como Muhanad Dhouqan Abu Ammar, de 19 años, ha sido ejecutado por los milicianos de negro.
Los medios digitales Suwayda24 y Sweida News han publicado imágenes difundidas por Estado Islámico sobre la ejecución del joven sirio.
Sueida es una de las tres provincias meridionales, junto a Deraa y Quneitra, que han sido recuperadas por Al Assad durante la ofensiva puesta en marcha a mediados de junio.
La provincia está habitada mayoritariamente por drusos, cuyos líderes estarían negociando con Estado Islámico la liberación de los rehenes, que el Observatorio cifra en unos treinta.
