Derechos humanos Salvini, sobre Open Arms: "Que España los haga volver o lo haremos nosotros"

El ministro del Interior de Italia ha advertido de las consecuencias que conlleva desobedecer a las autoridades: "Multas, incautación de la embarcación, prohibición de ingreso en aguas territoriales y en caso de desobediencia, el arresto".

El líder de la Liga Norte, Matteo Salvini, durante la rueda de prensa que dio en Milán para analizar los resultados de las elecciones europeas. /REUTERS

El ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, en referencia a la presencia en el Mediterráneo central del barco de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms, afirmó: "Que España los haga volver o, de lo contrario (obviamente con buenas maneras), lo haremos nosotros".

"¿Cómo se atreven estos señores?", agregó Salvini en Facebook en referencia a un mensaje de Open Arms en el que en italiano afirmaba que "las convenciones internacionales han nacido para frenar las leyes racistas y fascistas".

La ONG española se refería al último decreto sobre seguridad promovido por Salvini que prohíbe la entrada en aguas territoriales a los barcos que hayan salvado migrantes y lo que ha provocado el caso del Sea Watch y el posterior arresto de la capitana Carola Rackete, que entró sin autorización en el puerto de Lampedusa.

El fundador de Proactiva Open Arms, Óscar Camps, asegura que no teme las consecuencias de las leyes italianas

Salvini ya advirtió de las consecuencias que conlleva desobedecer a las autoridades al barco Open Arms, de la homónima ONG española, y al Alan Kurdi, de la alemana Sea-Eye, que se encuentran en el Mediterráneo central, como multas, incautaciones y arrestos.

"Hay otros barcos de dos ONG, una alemana y una española, que están navegando hacia el Mediterráneo. ONG avisadas, ONG medio salvadas. Multas, incautación de la embarcación, prohibición de ingreso en aguas territoriales y en caso de desobediencia, el arresto", señaló Salvini.

El fundador de la ONG española, Óscar Camps, aseguró en una entrevista a Efe que no teme las consecuencias de las leyes italianas porque "de la cárcel se sale, del fondo del mar no".

Camps se encuentra a bordo del Open Arms para asumir toda la responsabilidad y proteger al capitán en el caso de que ocurra lo sucedido en Italia con la capitana del Sea Watch.

El barco Open Arms asistió el pasado domingo a una barca de madera frente a las costas de Libia con cerca de 55 personas, que posteriormente fueron escoltadas por dos patrullas de la Guardia Costera y de la Guardia de Finanza italianas a los puertos de Sicilia.

