Los Veintisiete ha sancionado a cuatro personas relacionadas directamente con la detención de Navalni, a las que se prohíbe entrar en territorio comunitario y se les han congelado los activos y los bienes que tengan en la UE.

Alexei Navalni. Fuente: REUTERS.
El opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni   Reuters

Madrid

La Unión Europea (UE) aprobó este lunes las sanciones acordadas la semana pasada contra Rusia por la condena del opositor Alexéi Navalni, confirmaron fuentes europeas, estrenando así el nuevo régimen para castigar las violaciones contra los derechos humanos.

Según las fuentes, los Veintisiete ha sancionado a cuatro personas relacionadas directamente con la detención de Navalni, a las que se prohíbe entrar en territorio comunitario y se les han congelado los activos y los bienes que tengan en la UE.

La decisión de sancionar a personas totalmente vinculadas con el caso Navalni y no a otros oligarcas rusos se debe a que la UE quiere evitar que el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE pueda considerar ilegales las medidas restrictivas, en caso de que no tuvieran suficiente base legal.

La decisión se ha adoptado justo una semana después de que los ministros de Exteriores de la UE acordaran estrenar contra Rusia su régimen de sanciones -similar a la Ley Magnitsky de Estados Unidos-, en lo que en Bruselas se considera como un acto simbólico, tras el viaje a Moscú del alto representante para la Política Exterior de la UE, Josep Borrell, que coincidió con la expulsión de tres diplomáticos europeos.

Los ministros acordaron por unanimidad la adopción de las sanciones, pero países como España o Alemania abogaron también por mantener el contacto con Rusia y no cortar todos los vínculos con el Kremlin. Uno de los objetivos de Borrell con ese viaje era el de preparar la discusión sobre las relaciones entre la UE y Rusia que los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno mantendrán durante la cumbre del 25 y el 26 de marzo.

