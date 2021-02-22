Madrid
Los ministros de Exteriores de la Unión Europea (UE) han acordado este lunes preparar más sanciones contra Rusia ante la deriva democrática de los últimos meses, donde el caso del opositor Alexei Navalni ha evidenciado el alejamiento de Bruselas y Moscú.
Durante la reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores en Bruselas, los ministros han alcanzado un "acuerdo político" para imponer nuevas sanciones en el escenario ruso, han informado fuentes diplomáticas, después de la luz verde unánime de los Veintisiete.
La UE da así el paso necesario para arrancar los trabajos técnicos que culminen con nuevas restricciones, después de la oleada represiva con el envenenamiento y encarcelamiento de Navalni, así como la detención de 10.000 manifestantes prodemocráticos rusos.
La UE tiene la opción de recurrir por primera vez al nuevo régimen de sanciones horizontales contra violaciones de derechos aprobado a finales del año pasado. Antes del encuentro varias fuentes diplomáticas apuntaban a que, probablemente, la respuesta europea se encauce a través de este sistema que busca agilizar la toma de decisiones ante violaciones flagrantes de los Derechos Humanos.
En todo caso, la relación con Rusia será uno de los temas principales cuando se reúna el Consejo Europeo a finales de marzo, en el que los líderes de la UE revisarán el estado de la situación y darán una dirección para encarar el futuro de las relaciones con Moscú.
