Detenido un miembro del ISIS que planeaba atentar en Trípoli

Un miembro del grupo yihadista ISIS que planeaba atentar en la capital de Libia fue detenido el sábado por las fuerzas contra el crimen organizado y el terrorismo, informó este domingo el Ministerio de Interior del Gobierno de Unión Nacional establecido en Trípoli.
En su página web, el departamento explica que el presunto yihadista, al que identifica como Anes Abrik al Mabruk al Zuki, alias "Abu Abdellah al Darnawi" nacido en 1993, estuvo desde 2015 hasta finales de enero de 2017 en la ciudad oriental de Bengasi.
Posteriormente se dirigió con un grupo de la organización yihadista desde la localidad de Qanfuda hacia el desierto y, luego, marchó a la población de Um al Aranib y a Sebha para instalarse finalmente en Trípoli, donde pretendía llevar a cabo "operaciones terroristas y desestabilizar la seguridad y la estabilidad dentro de la capital".
"El Ministerio de Interior del Gobierno de Unión Nacional y sus servicios de seguridad confirman que están listos para hacer frente a cualquiera parte que desee dañar la seguridad de la capital", asegura.
Libia, Estado fallido
Libia es un Estado fallido, víctima del caos y la guerra civil, desde que en 2011 la OTAN contribuyera militarmente a la victoria de los distintos grupos rebeldes sobre la larga tiranía de Muamar el Gadafi.
En la actualidad tiene dos gobiernos, uno sostenido por la ONU en Trípoli que apenas tiene autoridad territorial y otro establecido en la ciudad oriental de Tobruk bajo la tutela del mariscal Jalifa Hafter, hombre fuerte del país.
De la situación se benefician numerosas milicias y mafias dedicadas al contrabando de armas, gasolina y personas que se han convertido en el verdadero motor económico de un Estado que solo produce petróleo.
El 4 de abril, Hafter lanzó una operación militar con el objetivo de hacerse con el control de Trípoli, lo que le haría dominar todo el país, a excepción de la ciudad-estado de Misrata, tras años de división política y guerra civil.
