Las autoridades colombianas capturaron este viernes a un hombre identificado como Ricardo Andrés Carvajal, de quien dijeron que está implicado en el atentado con un coche bomba que ayer dejó 21 muertos, incluido el terrorista, y 68 heridos en una academia policial en Bogotá.
La captura se produjo en la madrugada de este viernes luego de practicar varios registros en la capital colombiana. "Tenemos audios recopilados por la Fiscalía a las 22.13 hora local (03.13 GTM del viernes) que permiten advertir que Ricardo Andrés Carvajal Salgar por medio telefónico reconoce coparticipación en grado de autor en el delito del acto terrorista que se cometió ayer", dijo en rueda de prensa el fiscal general, Néstor Humberto Martínez.
Lo anterior, precisó Martínez, "nos condujo inmediatamente a realizar todas las actividades de policía judicial, las triangulaciones, para dar con el paradero de este criminal".
"En cuanto a la persona capturada, él (Carvajal) reconoce participación en grado de autoría material y se refiere a este hecho en una conversación que posee la Fiscalía, pero sobre cuyos detalles e interlocutores nos abstenemos de dar información" porque las investigaciones continúan, agregó.
El ataque contra la Escuela de Cadetes de Policía General Francisco de Paula Santander fue perpetrado por un hombre identificado como José Aldemar Rojas Rodríguez, quien murió en la explosión y que formaba parte de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), informaron hoy las autoridades.
En el ataque fue utilizada una camioneta cargada con 80 kilos del explosivo pentolita que fue ingresada en la academia policial, situada en el sur de Bogotá.
Según el fiscal, "en el allanamiento las autoridades se incautaron de un teléfono móvil, un manual de combatiente (de) primera fase de instrucción y uniformes, y hoy la Fiscalía le imputará los delitos de homicidio agravado y terrorismo y será presentado ante el juez de garantías en la ciudad de Bogotá".
