Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Atentado en Bogotá El Gobierno colombiano responsabiliza al ELN del atentado terrorista en Bogotá que causó 21 muertos

Este jueves estalló un coche bomba en la Escuela de Cadetes de la Policía. El terrorista también murió. Hay 68 heridos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista general del lugar del atentado terrorista, en la Escuela General Santander de la Policía en Bogotá. /EFE

Vista general del lugar del atentado terrorista, en la Escuela General Santander de la Policía en Bogotá. /EFE

El Gobierno colombiano ha atribuido a la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) la autoría del atentado terrorista contra la Escuela de Cadetes de la Policía en Bogotá que ayer mató a por lo menos 21 personas, incluido el atacante, y dejó 68 heridas.

"De un tajo un acto terrorista cometido por el ELN segó esas vidas", dijo en una rueda de prensa el ministro de Defensa, Guillermo Botero, al referirse a las 20 víctimas mortales, de quienes dijo que eran todos cadetes de la Policía, "con unas edades de entre 17 y tal vez 22 años".

El ataque contra la Escuela de Cadetes de Policía General Francisco de Paula Santander, donde estudian alumnos de Colombia y otros países latinoamericanos, fue perpetrado poco después de las 09.30 hora local de este jueves (14.30 GMT).

La Policía confirmó en el comunicado la información anticipada por el fiscal general, Néstor Humberto Martínez, según la cual en la detonación fueron utilizados "80 kilos de pentolita, los cuales fueron incorporados dentro de un vehículo que ingresó de manera violenta" a la academia policial.

80 kilos de explosivo en un Nissan Patrol color gris

"Las pesquisas iniciales indican que el presunto autor material fue identificado como José Aldemar Rojas Rodríguez, quien entró en las instalaciones de la Escuela de Cadetes en un vehículo Nissan Patrol color gris modelo 1993 de placas LAF-565", agregó la información, corroborando lo dicho previamente por el fiscal.

El último registro ante las autoridades de tránsito del vehículo usado en el atentado se llevó a cabo el 27 de julio de 2018, cuando se le hizo una revisión técnico-mecánica en Arauca, capital del departamento del mismo nombre, situado en el este del país, en la frontera con Venezuela.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas