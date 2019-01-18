Público
Uber La principal asociación de taxistas de Barcelona se sumará a la huelga indefinida

El portavoz de Élite Taxi ha abandonado la reunión con representantes de la Generalitat cuando desde el Gobierno se propuso la posibilidad de contratar a contratar los servicios VTC con solo 15 minutos de antelación. Se suman así a la huelga indefinida que se producirá en Madrid.

Taxistes de Barcelona bloquegen el trànsit al centre de la ciutat aquest dilluns, en el sisè dia de vaga del sector. / EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

 Taxis en Barcelona. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta.

Élite Taxi, la principal asociación del colectivo de taxistas de Barcelona, ha anunciado una huelga indefinida con carácter inmediato.

Esta decisión se ha tomado tras la propuesta de la Generalitat de obligar a contratar los servicios de los Vehículos de Alquiler con Conductor (VTC), con solo 15 minutos de antelación. Élite Taxi y otros representantes del sector consideran que debe darse más margen de tiempo para que este tipo de licencias no sean tan perjudiciales para los taxistas.

El portavoz de esta asociación, Álberto Álvarez, ha explicado a Efe que ha abandonado la reunión del pleno del Consejo del Taxi antes de que acabara en protesta por la propuesta de la Generalitat.

El tiempo de antelación para solicitar los servicios VTC –donde se engloban Uber y Cabify– está siendo objeto de debate y discusión, ya que hace una semana, el ayuntamiento de Barcelona propuso que estos servicios fueran contratados con varias horas de antelación, lo que llevó a la protesta de este sector.

Convocada una asamblea improvisada en el aeropuerto 

Tras convocar una asamblea improvisada con los centenares de taxistas convocados a las puertas del departamento de Territorio de la Generalitat, donde se ha celebrado el encuentro, han acordado convocar una huelga indefinida y reunirse en la terminal 2 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat para decidir qué medidas concretas de protesta adoptan.

Esta medida se produce un día después de que los taxistas madrileños también decidieran en referéndum convocar huelga o cierre patronal indefinido desde las 6.00 horas del próximo lunes. 

