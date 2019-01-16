Los taxistas madrileños han decidido en una consulta convocada por las asociaciones mayoritarias del sector que secundarán una huelga indefinida para exigir a la Comunidad de Madrid que regule las licencias de los vehículos VTC.
Alrededor de un 95% de los profesionales que han participado en el proceso ha opinado que la mejor opción para exigir sus reivindicaciones es un paro indefinido, según han indicado las asociaciones convocantes de este referéndum, aunque aún no han concretado cuando será esa convocatoria.
Entre 9.000 y 10.000 profesionales, tanto titulares como asalariados, han participado en la consulta que las principales asociaciones del taxi convocaron para someter a referéndum qué paros deben llevar a cabo para lograr sus reivindicaciones.
Una asamblea de unos 4.000 taxistas, en la que participaron otras asociaciones como Élite Taxi y la Plataforma Caracol, ya decidió el pasado viernes ir a una huelga indefinida a partir del 21 de enero, antes de la celebración de la feria de turismo Fitur, aunque estos paros aún no se han convocado. Será este jueves cuando las asociaciones del sector informen sobre los pasos a seguir para lograr sus exigencias.
Este conflicto quedó interrumpido tras la aprobación de un real decreto ley para regular la actividad de los VTC, convalidado el pasado 25 de octubre por el Congreso, donde está a la espera de ser tramitado como proyecto de ley y sujeto, por tanto, a enmiendas. La inquietud de los taxistas a que su tramitación en el Congreso no haya comenzado hizo que el pasado miércoles el sector en la capital retomara sus protestas.
