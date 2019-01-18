El todavía dirigente de Podemos y diputado en el Congreso Íñigo Errejón no asistirá este sábado a la reunión convocada por la dirección del Comité de Campaña y de todos los líderes y candidatos autonómicos para arrancar los preparativos de las elecciones de mayo, según han informado a Europa fuentes del equipo del exnúmero dos del partido morado.
Tanto Errejón como la dirección de Podemos entienden que su presencia no tienen sentido en este cónclave, después de haber anunciado este jueves que en las autonómicas de Madrid será candidato por la plataforma Más Madrid impulsada por la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena.
La cúpula del partido morado, empezando por el propio secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, han dejado claro que Errejón ya no es el candidato de Podemos, tras su decisión de crear "un nuevo partido" junto a la alcaldesa, y que, por lo tanto, competirán contra él en las próximas elecciones madrileñas.
En este sentido, fuentes de la Ejecutiva estatal de Podemos explican que, dado que la candidatura Más Madrid no está invitada a la reunión de este sábado, tampoco lo está su cabeza de lista, a pesar de que este jueves Errejón seguía afirmando que él seguía siendo el candidato de Podemos.
Desde el equipo de Errejón entienden que se le ha retirado la invitación y, por lo tanto, han tomado la decisión de que el diputado no asista, aunque de momento no tenga pensado dejar su militancia en Podemos o su escaño en el Congreso, como le ha pedido la dirección.
