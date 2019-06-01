Público
Detienen por pedofilia a un jefe de un hospital pediátrico en Argentina

Se le han intervenido unas 800 fotos y 70 vídeos. Al responsable del servicio de Inmunología y Reumatología de la clínica Garrahan se le acusa de presunta distribución, tenencia y facilitación de material pornográfico de niños.

Imagen del exterior del Hospital.

El jefe del servicio de Inmunología y Reumatología de uno de los hospitales pediátricos más prestigiosos de Argentina, el Garrahan, está acusado de pertenecer a una red internacional de pedofilia. Ricardo Russo ha sido detenido este miércoles después de una larga investigación, que comenzó el pasado mes de noviembre con el registro de su domicilio. 

Russo está acusado de tener, distribuir y facilitar material pornográfico de niños. En su casa, los investigadores hallaron 800 fotos y 70 vídeos, que han sido analizados durante meses. En dicho material no se ha encontrado ningún documento que se corresponda con localizaciones dentro del hospital. 

​La investigación comenzó después de que el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE.UU detectara que una serie de IP que compartían este contenido a través de una antigua red. 

La noticia ha causado una gran conmoción en el país, ya que el Hospital es el centro público de referencia en America Latina. Russo ha sido apartado de su cargo y el hospital se ha presentado como querellante.

