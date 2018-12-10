Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Donald Tusk convoca para este jueves una reunión extraordinaria sobre el brexit

Los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la UE, salvo la británica Theresa May, se reunirán con el objetivo de encontrar modos para "facilitar" que Reino Unido pueda ratificar el acuerdo de salida. El bloque comunitario no renegociará el pacto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La artista Kaya Mar muestra un cuadro de la primer ministra británica Theresa May durante una manifestación en contra del brexit a las afueras del Parlamento en Londres. - EFE

La artista Kaya Mar muestra un cuadro de la primer ministra británica Theresa May durante una manifestación en contra del brexit a las afueras del Parlamento en Londres. - EFE

El presidente del Consejo Europeo, Donald Tusk, ha convocado para este jueves una reunión de los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la UE, salvo la británica Theresa May, con el objetivo de encontrar modos para "facilitar" que Reino Unido pueda ratificar el acuerdo del brexit, pero ha subrayado que el bloque comunitario no renegociará los términos de este pacto.

"He decidido convocar un Consejo Europeo sobre el brexit el jueves. No renegociaremos el acuerdo, incluyendo el backstop (la solución de emergencia para la isla de Irlanda), pero estamos preparados para discutir cómo facilitar la ratificación por parte de Reino Unido", ha informado el polaco en la red social Twitter.

"Como nos estamos quedando sin tiempo, también debatiremos nuestra preparación para un escenario sin acuerdo", ha añadido Tusk en el mismo mensaje. De esta forma, el presidente del Consejo Europeo ha añadido una sesión más a la cumbre de líderes europeos que se celebrará jueves y viernes y en la que no estaba prevista una discusión específica sobre el brexit a Veintisiete, sin May en la sala.

El polaco ha tomado esta decisión horas después de que la primera ministra británica confirmase en la Cámara de los Comunes el aplazamiento sine die de la votación sobre el Acuerdo de Retirada de la UE que se iba a celebrar el martes, en busca de nuevas "garantías" sobre la frontera irlandesa.

También este lunes, el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TUE) ha dictaminado que Reino Unido puede revertir el brexit de manera unilateral y, por tanto, frenar su salida del club comunitario sin el permiso de los Veintisiete, aunque el Gobierno británico ha descartado dar marcha atrás a todo el proceso.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas