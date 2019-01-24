Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Doñana Bruselas denuncia a España ante Europa por no proteger el humedal de Doñana

La Comisión Europea considera que no se han tomado las medidas adecuadas para proteger las masas de aguas subterráneas ni para evitar el deterioro de los hábitats protegidos en estos humedales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un atardecer en Doñana.

Un atardecer en Doñana.

La Comisión Europea ha denunciado a España ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) por no haber tomado las medidas adecuadas para proteger las masas de aguas subterráneas que alimentan el humedal de Doñana ni para evitar el deterioro de los hábitats protegidos en estos humedales. En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo comunitario ha explicado que estos dos hechos suponen una vulneración de la legislación comunitaria sobre agua y en materia de protección de la naturaleza, respectivamente.

Bruselas ha decidido dar el último paso dentro del procedimiento de infracción que abrió en 2014, preocupada por la posibilidad de que la situación de los humedades "se deteriore aún más". "Las medidas adoptadas para garantizar la gestión sostenible de los recursos hídricos y la conservación de los hábitats de Doñana son insuficientes y, además, se han ejecutado deficientemente", ha denunciado.

La Comisión Europea ha explicado que los humedales de Doñana "se encuentran entre los mayores de Europa" y albergan una "gran diversidad" de ecosistemas y especies de fauna y flora, incluidas especies en peligro de extinción como el águila imperial, el lince ibérico o la tortuga mora. También ha subrayado que Doñana forma parte de la ruta migratoria de millones de aves europeas debido a su "situación estratégica".

Esta biodiversidad "única", subraya Bruselas, está protegida por la Directiva sobre hábitats y la Directiva sobre aves, puesto que el Parque Nacional de Doñana y su zona circundante engloban varias zonas que España ha designado como lugares Natura 2000.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas