EEUU anuncia la reubicación de sus tropas en Irak

Estados Unidos anunció este lunes la reubicación de sus tropas en "el transcurso de los próximos días y semanas" en Irak para preparar un posible desplazamiento posterior, según una carta enviada por el Ejército estadounidense al Ministerio de Defensa iraní que no aclara la finalidad última.

"En debida deferencia a la soberanía de la República de Irak, y según lo solicitado por el Parlamento y el primer ministro iraní, la Coalición Internacional contra el Estado Islámico de Irak reubicará las fuerzas en el transcurso de los próximos días y semanas para prepararse para el desplazamiento posterior", señaló la misiva, difundida por medios estadounidenses.

Por su parte, el secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos, Mark Esper, aseguró que "no hay ninguna decisión de abandonar Irak", tras el anuncio de que se reubicarán las tropas de su país en el territorio iraquí.

"No hay ninguna decisión de abandonar Irak", afirmó Esper en una comparecencia no anunciada con los periodistas en el Pentágono, minutos después de que se conociese una carta enviada por el Ejército de EE.UU. al Ministerio de Defensa iraquí en la que se apuntaba el movimiento de tropas, sin aclarar si se trataba o no de un repliegue.