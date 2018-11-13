El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, planea cesar a la secretaria de Seguridad Interior, Kirstjen Nielsen, y al jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca, John Kelly, según han revelado este martes varios medios, que prevén que los relevos se produzcan en cuestión de semanas.
Trump tenía planeado viajar esta semana con Nielsen a visitar a las tropas estadounidenses desplegadas en la frontera de Texas con México y, durante el fin de semana, trasladó a sus asesores que quería cesarla lo antes posible, según fuentes citadas por The Washington Post.
El presidente se ha quejado durante meses por lo que él considera que es una falta de implicación de Nielsen en materia de aplicación de la política migratoria de seguridad, por lo que habría estado buscando a otra persona para asumir sus tareas con mayor identificación con la agenda de Trump.
Tres responsables gubernamentales han asegurado que el anuncio del cese podría tener lugar esta misma semana. Según The Washington Post, su jefe de Gabinete, el general John F. Kelly, está intentando convencerle para que mantenga a Nielsen o aplace su cese, aunque él tampoco tiene el futuro garantizado.
Tanto el rotativo como la cadena ABC News sitúan a Kelly más fuera que dentro de la Casa Blanca. La cadena ha planteado incluso como probable sucesor a Nick Ayers, actual jefe de gabinete del vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence.
