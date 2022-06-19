Estás leyendo: Las elecciones de Colombia, en imágenes

Las elecciones de Colombia, en imágenes

La ciudadanía colombiana acude a las urnas de nuevo para la segunda vuelta de los comicios que enfrenta a Gustavo Petro y Rodolfo Hernández. La jornada electoral se está caracterizando por la normalidad y la alta participación.

Madrid

  • 19/06/2022 Un militar custodia la jornada electoral en Colombia en Suárez

    Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano / Reuters

    Un militar custodia la jornada electoral en Colombia

    Un colegio electoral en Colombia lleno de gente para la segunda vuelta de los comicios.

  • 19/06/2022 El candidato Rodolfo Hernández muestra su tarjetón electoral al acudir a votar en el colegio de Bucaramanga, en Colombia

    Santiago Arcos / Reuters

    Rodolfo Hernández vota en las colombianas

    El candidato muestra su tarjetón en el colegio electoral en Bucaramanga, en la segunda vuelta de los comicios en Colombia.

  • 19/06/2022 Ingrid Betancourt muestra su tarjetón al acudir a votar en las elecciones de Colombia en el colegio de Bogotá

    Juan Pablo Pino / AFP

    Ingrid Betancourt muestra tu tarjetón electoral

    La política acude al colegio electoral en Bogotá, en la segunda vuelta de los comicios en Colombia.

  • 18/06/2022 Un mural del candidato Rodolfo Hernández en la ciudad de Lebrija, en las elecciones de Colombia

    Santiago Arcos / Reuters

