Elecciones Dimite el primer ministro de la República de Irlanda por el bloqueo para formar Gobierno

Los parlamentarios tendrán hasta el cinco de marzo para acercar posturas con el Sinn Féin, ganador de las últimas elecciones.

El exprimer ministro irlandés Leo Varadkar tras el anuncio de los resultados de las elecciones del pasado 8 de febrero./ Lorraine O'Sullivan (Reuters)
londres

efe

El primer ministro de la República de Irlanda, Leo Varadkar, presentó este jueves su dimisión después de que la Cámara Baja del parlamento nacional (Dáil) no haya alcanzado un consenso para designar a un jefe de Gobierno tras las elecciones el pasado 8 de febrero.

La líder del izquierdista Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, fue la candidata con más votos, 45, si bien no logró los suficientes apoyos para ser elegida, mientras que el líder del centrista Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, obtuvo 41, y Varadkar, al frente del democristiano Fine Gael, sumó 36 votos.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, que continuará ocupando el cargo de manera interina hasta que sea nombrado un sucesor, presentó su renuncia durante un encuentro con el presidente del país, Michael Higgins, informó la televisión pública RTE.

El Parlamento irlandés se reunió hoy por primera vez tras los comicios de hace dos semanas, en los que ningún partido logró una mayoría clara y el Fine Gael gobernante quedó relegado a tercera fuerza (20,9 % de los votos), por detrás del Fianna Fáil (22,2 %) y el Sinn Féin, antiguo brazo político del ahora inactivo IRA (24,5 %).

Las formaciones han comenzado los contactos para tratar de configurar un Gobierno de coalición, pero los dos mayores partidos rechazan por ahora entrar en un Ejecutivo con el Sinn Féin.

Dos semanas para acercar posturas

Tras el bloqueo en el que acabó la primera sesión para tratar de designar a un nuevo primer ministro, los parlamentarios suspendieron la sesión hasta el próximo 5 de marzo, otorgando a los principales líderes un margen de dos semanas para tratar de acercar posturas.

Varadkar afirmó que su administración continuará durante ese tiempo en funcionamiento pero evitará en la medida de lo posible adoptar decisiones políticas de peso y comprometer grandes partidas de fondos.

"Sobre todos nosotros recae la responsabilidad de asegurar un buen gobierno y, desde luego, una buena oposición. Creo que el mayor deber lo tienen aquellos que han hecho enormes promesas de cambio a los ciudadanos en estas elecciones. A ellos les han confiado el mandato de aprobar un programa de Gobierno", dijo el dirigente democristiano ante los diputados.

"Si no pueden hacerlo, deberían decirlo claramente y ser honestos sobre sus fallos y las promesas vacías que han hecho", agregó Varadkar antes de dirigirse a la reunión con Higgins en la que presentó la dimisión.

