Los conservadores obtendrían un 36% de los votos, seguidos de los socialdemócratas con un 23,5% y de los Los Verdes con el 19%.

Recuento de votos en un colegio electoral de Colonia, la ciudad más importante de la región de Renania del Norte-Westfalia, Alemania.- reuters
Los conservadores alemanes de la Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU) sumaron este domingo el mayor número de votos en las municipales del Land de Renania del Norte-Westfalia, con un 36% de los votos según las proyecciones difundidas por la televisión pública regional "WDR" al cierre de los colegios.

Los Verdes, por su parte, registraron la mayor mejora con respecto a las municipales de 2014, pero con un 19% de los sufragios no lograron superar al Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD), que perdió apoyos pero aguantó la segunda posición (23,5%).

De confirmarse estas cifras, sería el peor resultado histórico del SPD en este Land, el más poblado de Alemania con unos 14 millones de votantes en esta ocasión, y el mejor resultado de Los Verdes. La CDU es la formación más votada del estado federado desde 1999.

Estas proyecciones de resultados agregados deben asumirse sin embargo con cautela porque lo que se decide en estos comicios son alcaldías y consejos de municipios, entre otros organismos de carácter local. Además en muchas localidades será preciso acudir a una segunda votación entre los dos candidatos con más apoyos.

En la ciudad de Colonia, la más poblada, volvió a ganar la actual alcaldesa, la independiente Henriette Reker, a la que apoyan conservadores y verdes; aunque quizá no alcance el 50% de los votos necesario para evitar la segunda ronda.

Especial interés despiertan Aquisgrán y Wuppertal, donde podría imponerse por primera vez un candidato verde; y Düsseldorf, que la CDU aspira a arrebatar al SPD.

La participación se mantuvo en torno al 50%, una tasa similar a la de los últimos comicios locales, a pesar de las medidas de protección debido a la pandemia. Las mascarillas y la distancia de seguridad fueron obligatorias en los colegios electorales, a donde los votantes debían acudir con su propio bolígrafo para rellenar las papeletas.

