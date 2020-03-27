Estás leyendo: EEUU paraliza la aplicación de las leyes medioambientales durante la emergencia por el coronavirus

Esta medida obedece a las peticiones de las refinerías y el sector de la industria para frenar el impacto económico al que se enfrentan por la pandemia de la covid-19.

24/03/2020 - Un billete de dólar y una mascarilla. / REUTERS - Alexey Pavlishak
Un billete de dólar y una mascarilla. / REUTERS - Alexey Pavlishak

La Agencia de Protección Ambiental (EPA, por sus siglas en inglés) suspendió este jueves la aplicación de las leyes que protegen al medio ambiente durante la emergencia por el coronavirus.

Esta medida obedece a las peticiones de las refinerías petroleras y el sector de la industria para frenar el impacto económico al que se enfrentan por la emergencia de la covid-19. 

"La EPA se compromete a proteger la salud humana y el medio ambiente, pero reconoce los desafíos resultantes de los esfuerzos para proteger a los trabajadores", afirmó el administrador de la EPA, Andrew Wheeler, a través de un comunicado.

Hace una semana, el Instituto Americano del Petróleo lanzó una petición al presidente estadounidense Donald Trump para que aliviara temporalmente los requisitos reglamentarios en la industria del petróleo y el gas "para garantizar un suministro constante de combustible durante el brote".

"La EPA no sancionará por violar el seguimiento del cumplimento de las normas, muestreo, análisis de laboratorio, capacitación y obligaciones de informes o certificación en situaciones en las que la EPA considera que la covid-19 fue la causa", añadió Wheeler.

Entre las peticiones de las petroleras, también se incluyen exenciones para poder vender combustible generado para el período invernal y primaveral en verano debido a la reducción de la demanda por la emergencia sanitaria.

Estados Unidos ya es el país que lidera el número de contagiados por covid-19 en el mundo con 82.404 casos, superando a China (81.321). La cifra de fallecidos en el país estadounidense es superior a 1.160.

