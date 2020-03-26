Estás leyendo: EEUU lidera el número de contagiados por covid-19 en el mundo, superando a China

Casos de coronavirus EEUU lidera el número de contagiados por covid-19 en el mundo, superando a China

La Universidad Johns Hopkins indicó que la cifra asciende a 82.404 casos actualmente en el país norteamericano, mientras el diario The New York Times calculó que son 81.321 los contagiados.

25-03-2020.- Coronavirus en EEUU. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray
Un supermercado de Brooklyn, Nueva York. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Washington

EFE

Estados Unidos pasó este jueves a liderar las estadísticas de contagiados por COVID-19, desplazando a China e Italia, según datos privados.

La Universidad Johns Hopkins indicó que la cifra asciende a 82.404 casos actualmente en el país norteamericano, mientras el diario The New York Times calculó que son 81.321 los contagiados.

[Habrá ampliación]

