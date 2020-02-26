Estás leyendo: Escocia, el primer país donde los productos para la menstruación serán gratis

Escocia, el primer país donde los productos para la menstruación serán gratis

La medida, que irá dirigida a mujeres de todas las edades, ha sido respaldada con 112 votos a favor, ninguno en contra y una abstención.

Productos para la menstruación. / WIKIPEDIA

madrid

público

Las compresas y tampones pasarán a ser gratis en Escocia gracias a un proyecto de Ley que ha aprobado el parlamento este martes. Será el primer país en distribuir este tipo de productos de manera gratuita en lugares públicos para reducir la desigualdad de género y normalizar la menstruación

La medida, que irá dirigida a mujeres de todas las edades, ha sido respaldada con 112 votos a favor, ninguno en contra y una abstención. Por el momento, los miembros del parlamento disponen de un tiempo para realizar enmiendas antes de sacar la ley adelante. 

La diputada encargada de proponer la ley, Monica Lennon del Partido Laborista, apunta que el proyecto será "decisivo para normalizar la menstruación en Escocia y enviar esa señal real a las personas en este país sobre la seriedad del Parlamento en la igualdad de género". La diputada considera que no son artículos de lujo: "Son esenciales y nadie en Escocia debería no poder comprar productos para la menstruación".

Mientras que actualmente en el Reino Unido estos productos están gravados con un IVA del 5%, en España la llamada tasa rosa que afecta a los artículos sanitarios para la menstruación es del 10%.

En 2018, Escocia ya se convertía en la primer región del mundo en distribuir gratis estos productos en centros educativos y universidades. Los artículos de higiene femenina serán entregados en centros de salud, farmacias y otros lugares públicos. Se estima que el coste anual será de casi 29 millones de euros.

