España extradita a Uruguay a un militar acusado de ser uno de los responsables del Plan Cóndor para eliminar a la disidencia en América Latina

Eduardo Ferro
El capitán del Ejército uruguayo Eduardo Ferro en una imagen de archivo. AFP

Montevideo

El excoronel uruguayo Eduardo Ferro llegó este sábado a su país desde España, custodiado por funcionarios de la Interpol para declarar ante la Justicia por las acusaciones de crímenes de Lesa Humanidad que pesan en su contra durante la dictadura uruguaya entre 1973 y 1985.

Ferro fue detenido en España luego de un pedido de captura internacional que realizó Uruguay, país donde es acusado de violar los derechos humanos y por el homicidio del militante comunista Óscar Tassino.

Ferro también está implicado en la desaparición de los uruguayos opositores a la dictadura, Lilián Celiberti y Universindo Rodríguez, que fueron secuestrados en 1978.

La Policía Nacional informó en un comunicado del arresto de Ferro en enero de este año en el que participó la Interpol y que se ha realizado en virtud de una orden de detención para extradición emitida por la Audiencia Nacional en 2018.

El detenido fue presuntamente uno de los responsables del Plan Cóndor, un intento sistemático de acabar con la disidencia política en América Latina durante el periodo de dictaduras militares que se sucedieron en la década de los setenta y principios de los ochenta.

Las autoridades judiciales uruguayas le acusan de haber detenido ilegalmente, torturado y haber hecho desaparecer a jóvenes militantes de organizaciones opositoras al Gobierno militar de Uruguay, vigente entre los años 1973 y 1985.

La actividad de estas personas era esencialmente el reparto de propaganda y la organización de manifestaciones y de reuniones políticas

