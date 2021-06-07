Estados Unidos aprueba un nuevo medicamento contra el alzheimer

washington
La Administración de Alimentos y Fármacos de Estados Unidos (FDA en inglés) ha aprobado el uso de Aduhelm, un nuevo medicamento para el tratamiento del Alzheimer, el primero en tratar directamente la patología "fundamental" de esta enfermedad.
Según informa la FDA en un comunicado, se trata además del primer nuevo tratamiento contra el Alzheimer que la administración estadounidense aprueba contra esta enfermedad degenerativa que sólo en este país afecta a 6,2 millones de ciudadanos.
La aprobación de este fármaco se ha acelerado porque según explica la FDA proporciona un "significativo avance terapéutico" en comparación con otros tratamientos al reducir las placas "beta amiloide" en el cerebro, que son un signo de la enfermedad, y considera por tanto "razonable" prever un beneficio importante para los enfermos de Alzheimer.
