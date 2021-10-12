La estatua de Cristóbal Colón en Londres, vandalizada por activistas de Extinction Rebellion

Londres
Jóvenes activistas del grupo Extinction Rebellion vandalizaron este martes con pintura roja durante una protesta la estatua de Cristóbal Colon situada frente de la embajada de España en Londres.
El grupo Extinction Rebellion Affinity Youth Network exigió en un comunicado remitido a Efe la retirada del monumento en honor a Colón, al considerar que la "invasión europea" de América "iniciada por Cristóbal Colón" en 1492 provocó numerosas muertes entre los indígenas.
Los activistas que llevaron a cabo la protesta portaban pancartas con el lema "Columbus must fall" ("Colón debe caer") y encendieron asimismo una bengala de humo junto al monumento, cerca de la legación diplomática española.
Los jóvenes del grupo criticaron "el papel de Colón en esas atrocidades" y su "elevación como un gran figura de la historia europea". Cuatro de los miembros del grupo han sido detenido por esta acción, que fue emitida en directo a través de sus redes sociales, según la organización.
"No puedo quedarme parada cuando asesinos como Cristobal Colón siguen siendo vistos con un buen hombre en Europa. Estoy aquí hoy en solidaridad con mis hermanos que ponen en riesgo sus vidas en la lucha contra el neocolonialismo", afirmó la activista el grupo Danny.
En paralelo a la protesta ante la embajada española, cerca de un centenar de personas se manifestaron en la céntrica plaza de Trafalgar de Londres en contra de las celebraciones del 12 de octubre.
"Me parece horroroso y una falta de respeto a todas las personas que fueron víctimas del genocidio", expresó a Efe Amancay Colque, fundadora del grupo de activistas en el Reino Unido Plataforma 12 de Octubre.
