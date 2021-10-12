12 de octubreEsta es la cara que puso Felipe VI al ver la franja morada en el cielo (que no ha pasado desapercibida en Twitter)

Por

El desfile militar del 12 de octubre para conmemorar la Fiesta Nacional ha dejado algunas imágenes un tanto peculiares. Sin duda, el centro de atención ha sido la estela morada que uno de los aviones ha dejado en el aire cuando dibujaban en el cielo la bandera española. El cielo estaba más republicano que nunca. Incluso Pablo Iglesias bromeó sobre el asunto.

Pero hay otra escena que ha dado qué hablar y que deja mucho espacio para la imaginación. En ese momento en el que los aviones militares expulsaban la tinta para dibujar la bandera y para sorpresa de todos se apreciaban tonalidades republicanas, las cámaras enfocaban al rey Felipe VI, que hacía un gesto que muchos han interpretado como de sorpresa. ¿Quedó el monarca contrariado?

En redes sociales quisieron darle vueltas al asunto y divagaron sobre si estaba realmente contrariado o no. Una pena que la mascarilla tapara la cara y no sacara de dudas al personal.

