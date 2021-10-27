Europa condena a Polonia a pagar un millón de euros al día por vulnerar la independencia judicial

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea ha condenado a Polonia a pagar una multa de un millón de euros al día por vulnerar la independencia judicial. La multa estará vigente hasta que el Estado miembro cumpla con las medidas cautelares dictadas en julio o hasta que el Tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo dicte sentencia definitiva sobre el caso abierto, según recoge Europa Press. La justicia europea ya avisó en julio que consideraba que esta medida era contraria al derecho comunitario y Bruselas solicitó la imposición de la multa en septiembre, al considerar que Polonia no había dado ningún paso para desmantelar el sistema controvertido.
Bruselas lleva meses sosteniendo que la ley disciplinaria polaca socava la independencia de los jueces y no da las garantías necesarias para protegerlos del control político. De hecho, durante el verano también tuvieron lugar numerosas protestas de la ciudadanía polaca en contra de las reformas del Gobierno.
El régimen y la Cámara disciplinaria de Polonia permite que los magistrados estén sujetos a investigaciones disciplinarias, procedimientos y sanciones en función del contenido de sus decisiones judiciales, incluido el ejercicio de su derecho a plantear cuestiones prejudiciales al Tribunal de Justicia de la UE.
El régimen de Polonia no garantiza la independencia e imparcialidad
Además, ese régimen disciplinario no garantiza la independencia e imparcialidad de la Cámara Disciplinaria del Tribunal Supremo, que está compuesta únicamente por jueces seleccionados por el Consejo Nacional de la Judicatura, que es nombrado por el Parlamento polaco.
Así, Polonia tendrá que pagar un millón de euros diarios a partir de la fecha en la que se notifique esta sentencia al Ejecutivo polaco y hasta que cumpla lo que le ordenó el tribunal en julio o hasta que haya una sentencia definitiva sobre otra denuncia de Bruselas a Varsovia por su reforma judicial.
El viceministro de Justicia polaco, Sebastian Kaleta, ha calificado de "chantaje" la multa: "El TJUE desprecia e ignora por completo a la Constitución polaca y las sentencias del Tribunal Constitucional. Actúa fuera de sus competencias y abusa de las sanciones económicas y otras medidas provisionales".
