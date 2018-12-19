La Fiscalía General del Distrito de Columbia, en Washington, demandó hoy a la red social Facebook por el escándalo de Cambridge Analytica, la consultora que ofrecía datos de esta plataforma para influir en procesos electorales, según el diario The Washington Post.
La demanda, de acuerdo a este medio, supone la primera causa en la que una autoridad estadounidense toma acciones judiciales contra Facebook en represalia por este caso, aunque la empresa ya fue multada en el Reino Unido con 500.000 libras.
El pasado marzo se reveló que la consultora británica Cambridge Analytica (que cerró en mayo a raíz de esta crisis) utilizó una aplicación para recopilar millones de datos de usuarios de Facebook, que se pudieron utilizar para influir en la campaña electoral del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en 2016.
(Habrá ampliación)
