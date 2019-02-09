Varios miembros del gabinete de ministros del Gobierno de Theresa May aseguraron a la BBC que de no producirse un acuerdo de salida de la Unión Europea, la consecuencia podría ser un referéndum de unificación de Irlanda.
Esto se debería a que desde Irlanda del Norte, con un fuerte sentimiento irlandés (pero con otra rama unionista muy fuerte), la salida sin acuerdo debido al brexit podría forzar una votación, según avanza el medio británico BBC.
El Sinn Fein, partido católico y republicanista en favor de la unificación con Irlanda, ya ha empezado a llamar para una convocatoria que defina la relación entre la isla y el Gobierno de Reino Unido.
El problema de la frontera entre Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte, un trámite entre los ciudadanos de la isla que podría convertirse en una aduana mucho más férrea, es también uno de los mayores conflictos.
La salida de la Unión Europea por parte de Reino Unido se hará efectiva el próximo 29 de marzo, y Theresa May y el parlamento ya han dejado caer en varias ocasiones que sacar a tiempo un acuerdo se torna muy complicado tras el reciente rechazo de los parlamentarios.
