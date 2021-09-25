Estás leyendo: El FBI tenía un informante en la turba que asaltó el Capitolio, según 'The New York Times'

El FBI tenía un informante en la turba que asaltó el Capitolio, según 'The New York Times'

Asegura que no había un plan predeterminado de acceso a la sede del Congreso y afirma que su grupo, una rama regional del grupo de extrema derecha Proud Boys, siguió "a la muchedumbre pro-Trump consumido por la mentalidad de rebaño".

Asalto al Capitolio
Un seguidor de Donald Trump, durante el asalto al Capitolio, en Washington. Mike Theiler / REUTERS

washington

El Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI) contaba con un informante en la turba de seguidores del expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump que asaltaron violentamente el Capitolio de Washington el pasado 6 de enero, informaron hoy medios estadounidenses.

El informante, que estaba afiliado a una de las ramas regionales del grupo de extrema derecha Proud Boys, detalló en reportes confidenciales que estuvo a primera hora de la jornada en la concentración en el obelisco de la capital estadounidense donde Trump ofreció un discurso.

En él, Trump calificó de fraudulento de las elecciones de noviembre en las que resultó vencedor su rival, el demócrata Joe Biden, una acusación que ha sido desestimada por tribunales y autoridades electorales.

Según el relato del informante, no había un plan predeterminado de acceso a la sede del Congreso y su grupo siguió "a la muchedumbre pro-Trump consumido por la mentalidad de rebaño".

Posteriormente, se dirigió con la turba hacia la sede del legislativo estadounidense y llegó a entrar en el Capitolio como parte del asalto violento, en el que murieron cinco personas, entre ellas un agente.

Sin embargo, salió del edificio por una ventana cuando un policía le avisó de que alguien había sido disparado en el interior. La información fue adelantada por el diario The New York Times.

Consultado acerca de esta revelación, el FBI se limitó a asegurar en un comunicado enviado al portal de noticias The Hill que la agencia no comenta sus fuentes y métodos, pero remarcó que "es importante subrayar que las fuentes ofrecen información valiosa sobre actividades criminales y asuntos de seguridad nacional".

Más de 600 personas han sido arrestadas en relación al ataque al Capitolio, según el Departamento de Justicia, de los cuales más de 50 se han declarado culpables.

