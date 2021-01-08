MADRID
El impulsor y consejero delegado de Tesla, Elon Musk, se ha convertido este jueves en el hombre más rico del mundo, gracias al tirón en bolsa de la automotriz. El valor de la acción de Tesla ha crecido por encima de los 800 dólares (un 6%), casi diez veces más que en marzo del año pasado, cuando irrumpió la pandemia. Según los cálculos de Bloomberg, la fortuna de Musk habría alcanzado unos 188.5000 millones de dólares, al superar en 1.500 millones al jefe de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, que llevaba en el trono desde 2017.
Musk, de 49 años, nacio en Sudáfrica, y es propietario del 20% de Tesla. Con el empuje en bolsa de Tesla, en el último año su patrimonio ha crecido en 150.000 millones de dólares. La subida parece venir vaticinada por las previsibles inversiones en movilidad eléctrica de la Administración Biden, sector donde la marca es puntera (a pesar de producir apenas 500.000 coches al año).
Musk está también al frente de SpaceX, una empresa de exploración espacial, con la que tiene otra carrera contra Bezos, propietario de Blue Origin. SpaceX está valorada en unos 46.000 millones de dólares y Musk es propietario del 54% de la firma. También está detrás de la empresa Boring Co, que quiere construir redes de túneles debajo de las ciudades para descongestionar el tráfico; Neuralink, de neurotecnología; SolarCity, de paneles solares; y Hyperloop, de transporte de pasajeros a alta velocidad utilizando el vacío.
Los ricos, más ricos en 2020
En la lista de las mayores fortunas que publica Bloomberg, las cinco primeras personalidades más ricas superan los 100.000 millones de patrimonio, mientras que las 20 siguientes no pasan de los 50.000 millones. En el último año, las 500 personas más ricas del mundo han añadido 1,8 billones de dólares a sus fortunas, un 30% más.
