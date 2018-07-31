Fracasa la primera moción contra el Gobierno de Macron por el 'caso Benalla'

La Asamblea Nacional francesa rechazó este martes la primera de las dos mociones de censura contra el Gobierno por su gestión del 'caso Benalla', presentada por el principal grupo opositor, Los Republicanos (centroderecha), anunció el presidente de la Cámara, François de Rugy.

Como era esperado, el partido del presidente Emmanuel Macron, La República en Marcha, tumbó gracias a su mayoría absoluta esa moción, la primera que afronta el Ejecutivo desde que se formase en junio de 2017.

Los 143 votos a favor recibidos de la oposición conservadora, de los izquierdistas de la Francia Insumisa y de los comunistas no fueron suficientes para alcanzar la mayoría absoluta necesaria, establecida en 289 diputados.

Entre esos 143 sufragios también figuran los de once diputados no inscritos, entre ellos el de la líder ultraderechista Marine Le Pen, que apoyó la moción. Sin embargo, los socialistas, propulsores de la segunda moción de la jornada, no secundaron la lanzada por los conservadores.

La moción de censura responde al escándalo desatado después de que el diario Le Monde desvelara el pasado 18 de julio que un exjefe de seguridad de Macron, Alexandre Benalla, golpeó a manifestantes haciéndose pasar por policía durante las protestas del 1 de Mayo.

También esta misma tarde, los diputados votarán otra también con remotas posibilidades de salir adelante: la lanzada por los tres grupos parlamentarios de la izquierda francesa los socialistas, la izquierda alternativa y los comunistas.