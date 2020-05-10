madridActualizado:
Francia e Italia, dos países azotados fuertemente por la pandemia de la covid-19, dieron este domingo síntomas de recuperación y de control de la enfermedad, después de que los recuentos diarios bajaran considerablemente.
Francia contabilizó en el último día 70 muertos por coronavirus, el balance diario más bajo desde el inicio del confinamiento, y suma desde el principio de la epidemia 26.380 fallecidos por esta patología, según las autoridades sanitarias.
Por su parte, Italia ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas solo 165 nuevos fallecimientos y 802 nuevos casos de contagio por coronavirus, las cifras más bajas desde hace dos meses, y piensa ya en cómo será su verano, en el que los italianos podrán ir a las playas y a la montaña, aunque con ciertas precauciones.
Según los últimos datos de Protección Civil, Italia contabiliza 219.070 casos totales de contagios y 30.560 fallecidos desde que comenzó la emergencia el 21 de febrero. En las últimas 24 horas ha habido 2.155 nuevos curados y se sigue reduciendo el número de hospitalizados y de ingresados en unidades de cuidados intensivos. Ante este panorama, Italia empieza a pensar en cómo será su verano.
En cuanto a Francia, del total de víctimas mortales, 16.642 se dieron en hospitales y 9.738 en residencias y centros de dependencia.En la víspera del inicio de la desescalada del confinamiento, el país tiene este domingo 22.569 pacientes ingresados por coronavirus, tras registrar 253 ingresos en el último día.
De ellos, 2.776 están en los servicios de cuidados intensivos con una forma grave de la enfermedad, 38 más en las últimas 24 horas, si bien el saldo en reanimación es negativo, con 36 pacientes menos en total.
