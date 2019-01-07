Público
Un grupo de fascistas agrede a dos reporteros de la revista italiana 'L'Espresso'

La revista asegura que "no se dejará intimidar por estas acciones fascistas, viles y vergonzosas" que califica de "indignas de un Estado democrático". 

Decenas de miembros del movimiento fascista italiano Casa Pound levantan sus manos haciendo el saludo romano. EFE/Archivo

El semanario italiano L'Espresso denunció este lunes una agresión fascista en Roma contra uno de sus periodistas y su fotógrafo cuando cubrían un acto conmemorativo de la extrema derecha italiana.

La revista aseguró que han sido "violentamente agredidos" el periodista Federico Marconi y el fotógrafo Paolo Marchetti, cuando cubrían la conmemoración del asesinato de dos miembros del partido de extrema derecha Movimiento Social Italiano en 1978, conocido como la masacre de Acca Larentia.

Durante la cobertura, en el cementerio romano del Verano, los dos reporteros fueron agredidos con "tortazos y patadas" por varios neonazis, entre ellos el jefe romano de los ultraderechistas de Fuerza Nueva, Giuliano Castellino, asegura la publicación en su pagina web.

L'Espresso apuntó que el trabajo de sus periodistas se desarrolló con "extrema discreción y respeto" por el lugar elegido para la conmemoración, un camposanto.

La revista aseguró que "no se dejará intimidar por estas acciones fascistas, viles y vergonzosas" que calificó de "indignas de un Estado democrático". Y avanzaron que esperan una "dura reacción" del Ministerio del Interior, dirigido por Matteo Salvini, líder de la ultraderechisya Liga.

