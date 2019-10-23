Hallan 39 cadáveres en el interior de un camión en Inglaterra

Las fuerzas de seguridad británicas han localizado 39 cadáveres en el interior de un camión en una zona empresarial de Essex, Inglaterra, y han detenido al conductor del vehículo, un norirlandés de 25 años, por su supuesta responsabilidad en las muertes.
Los servicios de emergencia respondieron a un aviso de madrugada y, al abrir el camión, localizaron los cuerpos. Los investigadores sospechan que el vehículo procedía de Bulgaria y entró en Reino Unido el sábado pasado por el puerto galés de Holyhead.
"Estamos en proceso de identificar a las víctimas, pero creemos que será un proceso largo", ha explicado el jefe de la Policía de Essex, Andrew Mariner, al informar de este "trágico incidente", según la cadena Sky News. El conductor "permanece bajo custodia policial mientras continúan las investigaciones".
