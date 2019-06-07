Público
Homofobia Un grupo de hombres da una paliza a una pareja de lesbianas en un bus de Londres

"Me parten la nariz (...) y lo siguiente que recuerdo es ver a la Policía tomándonos declaración", relata la víctima a través de las redes sociales. No solo las agredieron de forma brutal, sino que también las robaron.

Una pareja de lesbianas fue agredida en un autobús en Londres por cuatro hombres. / FACEBOOK - MELANIA GEYMONAT

Una pareja de lesbianas fue agredida por un grupo de hombres el 30 de mayo cuando viajaban en un autobús en Londres. Las jóvenes regresaban a casa y, según relata Melania Geymonat en Facebook, al rededor de cuatro hombres las siguieron y les pedían que se besaran “para su deleite, aludiendo a poses sexuales”.

“Como si fuéramos un espectáculo”, precisa Geymonat, quien añade que intentó calmar la situación haciendo “chistes”. Sin embargo, lejos de terminar con el acoso, les “tiraban monedas cada vez más entusiasmados”, explica.

"Lo siguiente que recuerdo es que ver a Chris -su pareja- peleando con tres de ellos", especifica en el post de la red social. Es entonces cuando ve la gravedad de la situación y corre a auxiliarla. "Me parten la nariz (...) y lo siguiente que recuerdo es ver a la Policía tomándonos declaración". No solo las agredieron de forma brutal, sino que también las robaron

Según denuncia la joven, lo que más le indigna es que este tipo de violencia "sea usual" y que sea necesario ver sangre en una imagen para que este tipo de denuncias tengan impacto en la sociedad. 

Incide en que las agresiones homófobas son habituales: "Enterarme a diario de situaciones similares. Por ser mujer, ser tomada como un objeto sexual. Saber de amigos gays que fueron molidos a palos porque sí. Que haya que soportar los 'piropos' y la violencia machista, misógina y homófoba". Porque cuando te defiendes "pasan cosas así", concluye. 

