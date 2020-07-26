MiamiActualizado:
Hanna avanza este domingo por el noroeste de México con vientos de tormenta tropical tras azotar con fuertes lluvias y vientos la costa sur de Texas, donde tocó tierra este sábado como el primer huracán de la temporada atlántica, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC).
Hanna se encontraba esta madrugada a unas 55 millas (85 kilómetros) al oeste de McAllen (Texas, EE.UU.) y a unas 110 millas (175 kilómetros) al este noreste de Monterrey (México), detalla el último boletín del NHC.
El sistema ha dejado fuertes lluvias e inundaciones en el sur de Texas, donde se presentaron apagones, y en el noroeste de México.
Hanna, que tocó tierra este sábado en Texas como un huracán de categoría 1 en la escala Saffir-Simpson, de un total de 5, ha reducido su potencia a tormenta tropical con vientos máximos sostenidos de 55 milla por hora (85 kilómetros).
La agencia federal emitió un aviso de tormenta tropical desde Barra el Mezquital (México) hasta Baffin Bay (Texas).
Hanna amenaza con fuertes lluvias con acumulaciones de hasta 18 pulgadas (unos 30 centímetros) y las consecuentes inundaciones en los estados mexicanos de Coahuila, Nuevo León y Tamaulipas.
Temporada de huracanes en el Atlántico de 2020
Este año ya se formaron las tormentas tropicales Arthur y Bertha antes del inicio oficial de la temporada ciclónica, que comienza el 1 de junio y se prolonga hasta el 30 de noviembre, a las que le siguieron Cristóbal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo y Hanna, esta última el primer huracán de este año en el Atlántico.
La actual temporada ciclónica tendrá de 13 a 19 tormentas con nombre (con vientos de 65 kilómetros por hora), de las cuales de seis a diez podrían convertirse en huracanes (con vientos de 119 kilómetros por hora).
De esos huracanes, de tres a seis podrían llegar a ser mayores, es decir con vientos máximos sostenidos de 178 km/h o más, según la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA).
