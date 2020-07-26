Los últimos acontecimientos en los que se han visto envueltos Yolanda Díaz y Juan Carlos Monedero, que han sido insultados en lugares públicos, han abierto un importante debate en redes sociales.
¿Qué es escrache y qué no? ¿Todo vale? ¿Todo es escrache? Es entonces cuando entra en juego un tuit de Gerardo Tecé.
Es fácil.
- Escrache es si estás desesperado porque te van a quitar tu casa y protestas frente a políticos corruptos que trabajan para el banco.
- Si no protestas por nada, si sólo gritas maricón de mierda con una copita en la mano, no se llama escrache, se llama fascismo.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) July 25, 2020
No sin desacuerdos mediante, el tuit ha sido aplaudido y ha echado más leña al fuego sobre la polémica.
Hola, Juan. Como te puedes imaginar, yo no soy el portavoz de Monedero, ni tengo ni puñetera idea de si algún día él le hizo un escrache a Rosa Díez, cosa que me parecería mal -¿se lo hizo?-. Dicho esto... ¿Esto justificaría que fascistas insulten a rojos en bares? Saludo.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) July 25, 2020
¿Y cómo llamamos a que te peguen en un bar en Alsasua por ser Guardia Civil?
Ah, sí, trifulquilla de ná de unos "chavales".
— ⚫ Pensadora al ataque ن (@catolica_a) July 25, 2020
Esto es fascismo, no es escrache pic.twitter.com/R5Ya4DwH0q
— Jose Luis ????????❤???????? (@joseluisescal) July 25, 2020
