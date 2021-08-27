madridActualizado:
El movimiento talibán afirmó este viernes que está planeando un Gobierno interino en el que incluirá a líderes de todas las etnias y tribus de Afganistán, una cuestión que ha estado en el centro de atención para el futuro del país tras la toma de Kabul hace casi dos semanas, según el medio catarí Al Yazira.
Fuentes talibanes afirmaron que el Gobierno interino "inclusivo" tendrá un "Emir al Muminín", que significa comendador de los creyentes, para "dirigir el Emirato Islámico de Afganistán" y que ya se ha convocado un "consejo de liderazgo supremo para decidir la forma del futuro Gobierno y nombrar ministros".
Según el medio catarí, los ministerios clave incluyen el poder judicial, seguridad interna, defensa, asuntos exteriores, finanzas, información y una asignación especial para los asuntos de Kabul en los que habrá "líderes de todas las etnias y orígenes tribales del país".
Dichas fuentes talibanes, que Al Yazira no identificó, agregaron que el movimiento talibán "quiere traer caras nuevas al Gobierno, incluidos los hijos de los líderes tribales tayikos y uzbecos".
Sin embargo, no se ha especificado la duración del gobierno provisional ni las fuentes aportaron más detalles sobre quién podrá ser el máximo mandatario, aunque suena con fuerza el nombre del mulá Baradar, cofundador de los talibanes y que se encuentra en Kabul.
El pasado 25, el principal portavoz talibán, Zabihulla Mujahid, afirmó a Efe-Epa desde su despacho en la capital afgana que espera conformar el Gobierno antes de que termine la retirada de las tropas internacionales del país, previsto para el próximo 31 de agosto. La diversidad étnica en Afganistán ha estado en el centro de la política y el conflicto en el país, que tiene 40 millones de habitantes.
Los detalles sobre la formación del Gobierno provisional en Afganistán fueron anunciados por Al Yazira mientras el país se recupera del doble atentado reivindicado en la noche del pasado jueves, por la rama afgana del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI) en las afueras del aeropuerto de Kabul que ha dejado al menos 95 muertos y 150 heridos. El Pentágono confirmó ayer que murieron 13 soldados estadounidenses en el doble atentado mientras se procedían a las evacuaciones.
