Irán emite una orden de arresto contra Trump y alerta a Interpol por el asesinato del general Soleimaní

teheránActualizado:
Irán anunció este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto, de la que ha notificado a Interpol, contra el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y otros 35 individuos por el asesinato en enero pasado del poderoso general iraní Qasem Soleimaní.
El fiscal de Teherán, Alí Alqasimehr, explicó que esos 36 "responsables político-militares de Estados Unidos y también de otros países estuvieron involucrados en el asesinato del general Soleimaní".
"Se ha emitido una orden de arresto y se ha requerido a la policía internacional que ponga una alerta roja", precisó Alqasimehr, citado por la agencia oficial IRNA.
Una notificación roja de Interpol, el más alto nivel de alerta, es una solicitud a fuerzas del orden de todo el mundo para localizar y detener provisionalmente a una persona en espera de extradición, entrega o acción judicial similar.
El fiscal detalló asimismo que la acusación contra esos 36 individuos, incluido Trump, es de "asesinato" y "acto terrorista".
Alqasimehr solo desveló la identidad de Trump y afirmó que Irán perseguirá su enjuiciamiento incluso después de que termine su mandato como presidente.
No obstante, es poco probable que Interpol acepte la solicitud de Irán ya que su normativa le prohíbe "emprender cualquier intervención o actividad de naturaleza política".
Soleimaní, el comandante de la Fuerza Quds de la Guardia Revolucionaria, murió junto al número dos de la iraquí Multitud Popular y jefe de Kata'ib Hizbulá, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, en un bombardeo selectivo de Estados Unidos el 3 de enero en Bagdad.
En represalia, Irán atacó una semana después con misiles una base militar con presencia de soldados estadounidenses en Irak, lo que estuvo a punto de derivar en un conflicto directo entre Teherán y Washington.
A mediados del pasado febrero, el jefe del Poder Judicial de Irán, Ebrahim Raisí, ya adelantó que estaban trabajando con Irak para llevar a instancias judiciales internacionales el asesinato de Soleimaní.
