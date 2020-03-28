Actualizado:
El número de fallecidos en Italia a causa del coronavirus alcanzó hoy los 10.023, al registrarse 889 muertos en las últimas 24 horas, pero continua la tendencia a la baja de los contagiados, informó Protección Civil.
El número total de personas infectadas desde la detección del virus en Italia el 20 de febrero fue este sábado de 70.075, 3.651 enfermos más que ayer.
Pero se mantiene así la tendencia a la baja de los casos positivos con un 5% más que ayer, pero menos del 7 % del viernes con cinco días de bajada de los infectados.
