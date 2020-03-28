Estás leyendo: Italia supera los 10.000 muertos por coronavirus, pero sigue con la tendencia a la baja en contagios

Italia supera los 10.000 muertos por coronavirus, pero sigue con la tendencia a la baja en contagios

El número total de personas infectadas desde la detección del virus en Italia el 20 de febrero fue este sábado de 70.075, 3.651 enfermos más que ayer.

La Via Nazionale de Roma durante la emergencia del coronavirus. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Actualizado:

efe

El número de fallecidos en Italia a causa del coronavirus alcanzó hoy los 10.023, al registrarse 889 muertos en las últimas 24 horas, pero continua la tendencia a la baja de los contagiados, informó Protección Civil.

Pero se mantiene así la tendencia a la baja de los casos positivos con un 5% más que ayer, pero menos del 7 % del viernes con cinco días de bajada de los infectados.

