Margaret Nolan, la actriz y modelo británica que saltó a la fama cubierta de oro en la película James Bond contra Goldfinger, ha muerto a los 76 años.

Ha sido el director de cine Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim contra el mundo) quien ha confirmado la noticia a través de Twitter. "Es mi triste obligación informar de que la actriz y artista, la magnífica Margaret Nolan ha fallecido", escribió el cineasta británico que dirigió a la actriz en su última película, Last Night in Soho, cuyo estreno está previsto para abril de 2021.

Tras hacer un repaso por la carrera de la actriz, a través de varios tuits en los que incluyó imágenes de los títulos más destacados de la filmografía de Nolan, Wright recordó el rodaje a su lado durante el último año: "Era tan divertida, ingeniosa y, como os podéis imaginar, estaba tan llena de historias asombrosas que contar. Estoy muy feliz de haberla conocido. Mi corazón está con su familia y con quienes la amaron. La echaremos de menos".

Margaret Nolan debutó como actriz en 1963 con un papel en la serie de televisión El Santo. Un año más tarde la modelo encarnó a una fan de los Beatles en ¡Qué noche la de aquel día! de Richard Lester y el gran salto le llegó con James Bond contra Goldfinger, donde encarnaba a Dink, la masajista del agente 007 interpretado por Sean Connery.

Su imagen, con el cuerpo cubierto de oro, se convirtió en uno de los grandes reclamos publicitarios del filme y, a día de hoy, sigue siendo una de las imágenes más icónicas de la saga 007. De hecho, ella, vestida con un bikini dorado, fue la protagonista de los títulos de crédito del filme, que se convirtió en la primera secuencia de créditos de una película que se exhibió en el Museo de Arte Moderno de Nueva York.

Fue también protagonista de la saga cómica británica Carry On y participó en filmes como Tres habitaciones en Manhattan, Sexo no, por favor, somos británicos o The Power of Three.

