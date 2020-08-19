MADRIDActualizado:
El actor británico Ben Cross, conocido por su interpretación del atleta olímpico Harold Abrahams en la película Carros de fuego (Chariots of fire) (1981) falleció el martes a los 72 años, según informaron este miércoles sus representantes.
Cross ha fallecido en Viena de manera inesperada después de una corta enfermedad, según las mismas fuentes.
Su hija Lauren escribió en su cuenta de la red social Facebook que su padre "llevaba un tiempo enfermo" pero que hubo un "rápido deterioro en la última semana", mientras que sus representantes indicaron que había terminado de filmar The Devil's Light.
Nacido el 16 de diciembre de 1947 en Londres, Cross, que hizo también teatro, procedía de una familia católica y cursó estudios en la Real Academia de Arte Dramático (RDA, en inglés).
El mundo del cine
Tras pasar por el teatro, Cross quiso entrar en el mundo del cine y aceptó en 1977 un papel secundario en el filme A Bridge too far, ("Un puente lejano") interpretado por los actores Sean Connery y Michael Caine.
El actor pasó a ser miembro en 1977 de la llamada Compañía Real de Shakespeare, antes de que fuese ampliamente reconocida su actuación como Billy Flynn, el abogado que representó al asesino Roxie Hart, en la versión de Chicago de 1978.
Esta interpretación, según los expertos del mundo del cine, ayudó a que se le concediera el papel del atleta británico Abrahams en Carros de fuego, filme que ganó cuatro premios Óscar.
Cross se puso en la piel del atleta judío en la famosa película, basada en la verdadera historia de dos atletas británicos que buscaban una medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de 1924 (París). Después, entre otras actuaciones, interpretó a Sarek, en la nueva película de Star Trek (2009) dirigida y producida por J.J. Abrams.
