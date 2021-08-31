Llega a Rota el último vuelo estadounidense con 200 afganos

rota (cádiz)
Un nuevo vuelo estadounidense con 200 evacuados de Afganistán a bordo ha aterrizado en la base naval de Rota (Cádiz) a las 8.00 horas de este martes, según ha informado la Embajada de Estados Unidos en España. Como en llegadas anteriores, el operativo del Gobierno de Estados Unidos continúa con la labor de recibir, procesar y dar toda la ayuda posible a las necesidades básicas de los evacuados en el proceso de reasentamiento en sus destinos definitivos, según la misma fuente.
Desde el pasado viernes han llegado a esta base militar seis vuelos con aproximadamente 1.700 refugiados procedentes de Afganistán. Según han indicado desde la Armada española en la base de Rota, por el momento no se espera que lleguen más vuelos. Para atender a estos desplazados hasta que el Gobierno de Estados Unidos les garantice un nuevo destino, la base de Rota ha habilitado un campamento formado por 53 tiendas, con capacidad para entre 1.300 y 1.600 personas, y está prevista su ampliación para poder albergar hasta 3.000 evacuados afganos.
El acuerdo firmado entre Estados Unidos y España establece un tiempo máximo de estancia en territorio español de 14 días y un máximo de 4.000 personas que podrán utilizar este recurso temporal, entre la base gaditana de Rota y la de Morón, en Sevilla.
