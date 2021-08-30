Estás leyendo: EEUU da por concluida su misión en Afganistán y se retira tras 20 años de guerra

EEUU da por concluida su misión en Afganistán y se retira tras 20 años de guerra

El país norteamericano ha afirmado que no tendrá una legación permanente en suelo afgano tras abandonarlo este lunes.

EEUU abandona Kabul
Evacuación de EEUU en Kabul. Jonathan Gifford / Mod via PA Medi / DPA

EE.UU. dio este lunes por terminada su misión en Afganistán, tras 20 años de guerra, después de la salida de los últimos aviones, poniendo fin, también, a la evacuación de civiles y tropas que permanecían hasta el momento en suelo afgano. 

Así lo ha anunciado el jefe del Comando Central de Estados Unidos, el general Frank McKenzie, desde el cuartel general en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea MacDill en Florida, donde ha precisado que "la retirada de esta noche significa tanto el final del componente militar de la evacuación como el final de la misión de casi 20 años que comenzó en Afganistán poco después del 11 de septiembre de 2001", informa ABC News.

Aunque la evacuación militar ha finalizado, McKenzie ha precisado que proseguirá "la misión diplomática para asegurar la salida de más ciudadanos estadounidenses y afganos elegibles que quieran irse".

La agencia France Press ha informado de disparos en Kabul, la capital, tras anuncio de la salida de los militares estadounidenses y reproduce las palabras de un alto dirigiente Taliban tras la marcha de los norteamericanos: "Hemos hecho historia".

La salida efectiva del último avión de las tropas de Estados Unidos era una incógnita. El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden, había marcado la fecha del 31 de agosto como el plazo límite para acabar el repliegue, y muchos se preguntaban este lunes en qué instante preciso se cerrará la misión, porque en Afganistán, por la diferencia horaria, ya era martes. 

EEUU no tendrá embajada en Kabul

El gobierno norteamericano ha anunciado que no tiene intención de contar con una presencia diplomática "permanente" en Afganistán después de la evacuación y la retirada de sus tropas del país centroasiático.

Así lo señaló la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Jen Psaki, en su rueda de prensa diaria. No obstante, indicó que Washington tendrá "los medios y mecanismos para tener a diplomáticos sobre el terreno" con el fin de continuar la tramitación de los casos de afganos que quieran salir de Afganistán y dirigirse a EEUU.

